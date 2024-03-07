Skip to Content

Office hours - 15th ward

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 15th ward twice a month

When:

Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

15th ward office

2250 West 51st St.

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Se habla español.

Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. May 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Jan 8, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Feb 12, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Mar 12, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

