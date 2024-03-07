Office hours - 15th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 15th ward twice a month
When:
Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
15th ward office
2250 West 51st St.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Se habla español.
Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Dec 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Jan 22, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Feb 26, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Mar 26, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT