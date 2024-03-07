Skip to Content

Office hours - 15th ward

City of Chicago logo

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 15th ward twice a month

When:

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

15th ward office

2250 West 51st St.

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Se habla español.

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Dec 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jan 22, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Feb 26, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Mar 26, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: