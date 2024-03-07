Office hours - 19th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 19th ward twice a month
When:
Repeats
Where:
19th ward office
3207 West 111th St.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. May 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Jan 1, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Feb 5, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Wed. Mar 5, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT