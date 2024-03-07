Office hours - 19th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 19th ward twice a month
When:
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
19th ward office
3207 West 111th St.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. May 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jan 15, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Feb 19, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 19, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar