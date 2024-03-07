Skip to Content

Office hours - 25th ward

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 25th ward once a month

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

25th ward office

2100 West Cermak Rd.

Chicago, IL

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

