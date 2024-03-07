Office hours - 25th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 25th ward once a month
When:
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
25th ward office
2100 West Cermak Rd.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
