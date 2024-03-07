Skip to Content

Office hours - 30th ward

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 30th ward once a month

When:

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

30th ward office

5714 West Belmont Ave.

Unit A

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Se habla español.

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. May 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Jan 16, 2025, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 20, 2025, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Mar 20, 2025, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

