Office hours - 30th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 30th ward once a month
When:
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
30th ward office
5714 West Belmont Ave.
Unit A
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Se habla español.
