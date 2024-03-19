Jesse Brown VAMC General Tele Townhall Meeting
When:
Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This general tele-townhall will give Veterans the opportunity to engage in a two-way discussion with leadership at Jesse Brown. You may participate by phone or on Facebook.
There are four ways to participate:
• We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system
• Join us by calling 833-380-0741.
• Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page @VAChicago
• Stream the event using the QR code.