Caregiver support
VA Chicago health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Araceli Orona LCSW
Program Manager
VA Chicago health care
Phone: 312-569-5932
Email: Araceli.Orona@va.gov
Diana Kotis-Harber LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chicago health care
Phone: 312-768-0066
Email: Diana.Kotis-Harber@va.gov
Katherine Miler
General Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chicago health care
Phone: 312-933-1501
Care we provide at VA Chicago health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Chicago caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Chicago region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274