Caregiver support

VA Chicago health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Araceli Orona LCSW

Program Manager

VA Chicago health care

Phone: 312-569-5932

Email: Araceli.Orona@va.gov

Diana Kotis-Harber LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Chicago health care

Phone: 312-768-0066

Email: Diana.Kotis-Harber@va.gov

Katherine Miler

General Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Chicago health care

Phone: 312-933-1501

Care we provide at VA Chicago health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Chicago caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Chicago region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

