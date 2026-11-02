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Mental health care

VA Chicago health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about both general and specialty treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Mental Health Customer Care Center

VA Chicago health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Chicago health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatric medication management
  • Psychotherapy
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Other resources

  • Learn more about VA mental health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Care and resources for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

  • Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

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