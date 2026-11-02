Mental health care
VA Chicago health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about both general and specialty treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Mental Health Customer Care Center
VA Chicago health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Chicago health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatric medication management
- Psychotherapy
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.