Campus map

Directions

From the west: Travel east on Interstate 290 (Eisenhower Expressway). Exit at Damen Avenue. Turn right onto Damen Avenue at the top of the exit. The medical center is 3 blocks down the road on the right.

From the east and south: Travel west on Interstate 94 (Dan Ryan Expressway). At the circle interchange, exit to Interstate 290 west (Eisenhower—toward west suburbs). Exit at Damen Avenue. Turn left onto Damen Avenue at the top of the exit. The medical center is 3 blocks down the road on the right.

From the north: Travel south on Interstate 94 (Kennedy Expressway). Exit to Interstate 290 West (Eisenhower—toward west suburbs). Exit at Damen Avenue. Turn left onto Damen Avenue at the top of the exit. The medical center is 3 blocks down the road on the right.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

820 South Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60612-3728

Intersection: South Damen Avenue and West Taylor Street

Coordinates: 41°52'14.84"N 87°40'35.14"W