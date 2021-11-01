Operating status

 Skip to Content

VA Chicago health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, there is a restricted visitor policy for inpatient visitors at Jesse Brown VAMC. Currently, the only inpatient visitors permitted into the facility are visitors (max 2) for end of life hospitalizations. Outpatient services will remain the same.
Adam Benjamin Jr., Veterans' Administration Outpatient Clinic
Normal services and hours
Patient services have resumed to pre-pandemic levels. However, to reduce the opportunity to spread COVID, guests are not allowed in the facility at this time. Everyone entering the facility will be screened for COVID-like symptoms and must wear a mask.
Auburn Gresham VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Patient services have resumed to pre-pandemic levels. However, to reduce the opportunity to spread COVID, guests are not allowed in the facility at this time. Everyone entering the facility will be screened for COVID-like symptoms and must wear a mask.
Chicago Heights VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Patient services have resumed to pre-pandemic levels. However, to reduce the opportunity to spread COVID, guests are not allowed in the facility at this time. Everyone entering the facility will be screened for COVID-like symptoms and must wear a mask.
Chicago VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lakeside VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Patient services have resumed to pre-pandemic levels. However, to reduce the opportunity to spread COVID, guests are not allowed in the facility at this time. Everyone entering the facility will be screened for COVID-like symptoms and must wear a mask.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 800-591-4815

Change your appointment: 800-591-4815, select 1 or 888-569-5282

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 312-569-8387 or 800-591-4815

Pharmacy refill: 312-569-8387, select 2 or 888-878-6888

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 800-591-4815

Media inquiries: 312-569-6402