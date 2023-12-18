Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)

Thinking about quitting? Let us help you! When you’re trying to quit tobacco, counseling or medication increases your chance of success. Using these two together offers the best chance of quitting. From casual self-help to one-on-one counseling, your VA has options to help you quit for good.

Join our tobacco cessation group. We are currently offering group participation by video and telephone conference only.

When : Wednesdays 11 AM

: Wednesdays 11 AM Where : VVC

: VVC Contact: Dr. Sarah Catanese, PhD 312-918-0844, Christina Moreno 312-569-7675, Lachon Tyre 312-569-7005 or your PCP

The group meets weekly for 60 minutes and you can start attending at any time. This is a drop-in group; no referral is required. There is no co-pay for attending tobacco treatment. If you cannot reach us by phone, feel free to leave a message with your name and last four, and we will schedule you for the group and/or call you back to answer any questions.

Need extra support during the week?

Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday to speak to a tobacco quit coach in English or Spanish. QuitVET connects Veterans to a trained counselor who can help develop a quit plan and provide ongoing counseling and support.

Prefer to text or find support online?