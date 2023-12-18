Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran.
Also known as HPDP, the Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran. Veterans face some of the most challenging health conditions, yet, are empowered to base informed decisions on evidence-based information at no cost. The program is based on 10 Healthy Living Messages that provide basic knowledge to prevent further illnesses and disease progression. The National Center for Health Promotion Disease Prevention (NCP) provides guidance to VA’s across the nation and is also a valuable resource for our nation’s heroes.
The following services are provided:
Quit Tobacco
Thinking about quitting? Let us help you! When you’re trying to quit tobacco, counseling or medication increases your chance of success. Using these two together offers the best chance of quitting. From casual self-help to one-on-one counseling, your VA has options to help you quit for good.
Join our tobacco cessation group. We are currently offering group participation by video and telephone conference only.
- When: Wednesdays 11 AM
- Where: VVC
- Contact: Dr. Sarah Catanese, PhD 312-918-0844, Christina Moreno 312-569-7675, Lachon Tyre 312-569-7005 or your PCP
The group meets weekly for 60 minutes and you can start attending at any time. This is a drop-in group; no referral is required. There is no co-pay for attending tobacco treatment. If you cannot reach us by phone, feel free to leave a message with your name and last four, and we will schedule you for the group and/or call you back to answer any questions.
Need extra support during the week?
Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday to speak to a tobacco quit coach in English or Spanish. QuitVET connects Veterans to a trained counselor who can help develop a quit plan and provide ongoing counseling and support.
Prefer to text or find support online?
- Text VET (or VETesp for Spanish) to 47848 to receive texts with tips and tools to beat cravings.
- Text URGE, STRESS, SMOKED, or DIPPED to 47848 for extra support.
- Follow the SmokefreeVET Facebook page for tips and encouragement from other Veterans.
- Download Stay Quit Coach, VA’s interactive quit tobacco app. Available for IOS or Android in your app store.
- Find more VA resources on how to quit.
MOVE Weight Management
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
The best way to manage your weight is to eat smart and be physically active. MOVE!® is a national weight management program that helps Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health. MOVE!® is a comprehensive lifestyle intervention that focuses on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change.
Jesse Brown VAMC MOVE! Program Options
- MOVE! Orientation
- MOVE! 16-week Groups
- Co-ed Groups
- Women’s Group
- TeleMOVE!
Contact
- MOVE! Program:
Phone: 312-569-8454
- My HealtheVet Secure Messaging: CHICAGO_MOVE_HPDP
ABJ CBOC MOVE! , Crown Point, IN:
In-person, consecutive classes, Friday 9am, Room 300
Contact
- Kristin Wood, RN, 312-569-5282, ext. 55011
- Ellen McKay, Dietician: 312-569-5282, ext. 55036
- My HealtheVet: CROWN POINT_MOVE_HPDP
Bariatric Surgery Support
Our Bariatric Surgery Support Group provides information and support for those contemplating, anticipating, or having completed bariatric surgery throughout VISN 12. Group leaders and members provide support, motivation, and information so that each member can make informed decisions about surgery and achieve optimal results post-surgery.
We meet virtually (over video or phone only) on the 1st Thursday of every month at 9 AM and the 3rd Thursday of every month at 2 PM, except on holidays.
- The links stay the same from meeting to meeting, although please note that the link for the 1st Thursday of the month is different than the link for the 3rd Thursday of the month.
1st Thursdays at 9 AM
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md8c05de7ee476a7f90e3r 8d0390ddd5cf
or
Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number Access code: 199 439 1340
3rd Thursdays 2 PM
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m28a938697a56c6cedd697ababc9e1a1d
Or
Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number Access code: 199 784 1738
Please call Dr. Sarah Catanese at 312-918-0844, Dr. Bonnie Yap at 773-757-7923, or Dr. Karene Goodman with questions.
How to set up WebEx Platform:
We will be using a video platform called WebEx for this group. You will need to have the application WebEx downloaded to your device to join the groups. Click on the following link to download WebEx to your device.
https://www.webex.com/downloads/ie7.html
Once the WebEx application is downloaded, please click on the link above to join the group at the scheduled time.
CPAP Comfort and Improvement
Thanks for your interest in our CPAP group! Veterans attend this group for tips on learning how to get great sleep while using their CPAP machine.
When: 2nd Thursday of every month at 10 AM,
Where: The group meets virtually(you don't have to come to the VA) using VVC.
How: You can join the meeting using a phone, computer, or tablet. You will receive a link for our upcoming meeting. When it's time for the group, join using the link or phone number.
Contact: Dr. Sarah Catanese, PhD 312-918-0844; if you have questions or would like to join the group, please leave your name, last four, and your phone number.
High Blood Pressure Improvement
Are you having a hard time improving your blood pressure? We can help you! Join our high blood pressure workshop. This class will help you set your health goals, teach you about heart healthy nutrition, give you tips on how to take your blood pressure and medications, provide information about MOVE!, Whole Health and much more.
High blood pressure workshop
- When: Two-part class 3rd and 4th Thursday
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., CST
- Where: You can attend the class in person, virtually, or over the phone
In person: Veterans Resource Room, 3rd floor Taylor, Room 3225
Virtual via Webex: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mabb88fe6f80f1a17aabcba5a8cc74ffe
Password: 2GoodHealth!
Over the phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access code: 2763 397 1024
Contact
Your primary care doctor or Christina Moreno, RN, 1-312-569-7675
Get Recommended Screenings and Immunizations
VHA aims to help you stay healthy.
Staying Healthy: Recommendations for Men lists the preventive health services that VHA recommends for men.
Staying Healthy: Recommendations for Women lists the preventive health services that VHA recommends for women.
Here are ten evidence-based Healthy Living messages for you and your family. Each contains information that is important for living a healthy life. Choose the link for the message that interests you.
- Sleep well
- Get recommended screening tests and immunizations
- Be involved in your health care
- Manage stress
- Be tobacco free
- Limit alcohol
- Be safe
- Strive for a healthy weight
- Be physically active
- Eat wisely
DECEMBER 2023 HEALTHY LIVING MESSAGE:
Managing Stress: Good for Your Health - YouTube)
The holiday season can be a time of joy and a time of stress. While some challenge in life is healthy, too much stress can be overwhelming. Luckily, there are many things you can do to better manage your stress, and many resources to help you. Click the link above to find out more. Some Veterans and employees have found the following resources helpful:
- Create links for workbook
- Covid-19 app
- Relaxation recordings (found on right side of page)
Contact
Your Health Promotion Disease Prevention Team:
Dr. Sarah Catanese, PhD, Health Behavior Coordinator 312-918-0844
Adrienne Holley, MSN, MOVE! Nurse Primary Care 312-569-8454
Christina Moreno, MSN, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Coordinator 312-569-7675
Lachon M. Tyre, RN, Patient Health Educator 312-569-7005
Kristin Wood, MSN, CBOC Education Coordinator 312-569-5011
Dr. Bonnie Yap, PhD, MOVE! Weight Management Coordinator 312-569-6990