Many People Within VA Can Help You Get Services

Contact our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator, Misa Lopez, LCSW, CDVP at VHACHSIPVAPCOORDINATORS@va.gov or 312-569-8603

VA employees who are impacted by IPV can contact their Employee Assistance Program.

VA can provide community referrals for things such as legal advice, shelters, and support groups.

Talk to your primary care provider and they can refer you to a mental health specialist such as a social worker or psychologist.

October is National Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month

The VA cares about Veterans affected by Domestic Violence (DV) and IPV and recognizes that DV and IPV is a serious yet, preventable public health problem that may disproportionately affect Veterans. To help address the impact IPV has on Veterans, family members, and VA employees the IPVAP recommends and promotes the importance of reviewing intimate partner relationships for health and safety.