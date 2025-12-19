In this role, she provides oversight and leadership to Chaplain Service, Environmental Management, Nutrition and Food Service, Patient Administration Service, Prosthetics Service, and the Veteran Experience Office.

Ms. Angarita started her healthcare career as a Registered Dietitian working in clinical, public health, and administrative positions. She began her career in the VA in 2019, as Food Operations Manager. Since that time, she has served in various roles including Acting Chief of Nutrition and Food Service, Acting Health Systems Specialist, and most recently Management and Program Analyst for the Office of the Director.

Ms. Angarita received her Bachelor of Science from Dominican University. She completed her Dietetic Internship from Mt. Mary College and is currently pursuing her Masters of Health Administration from East Tennessee State University.