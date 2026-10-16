In this capacity, he provides executive leadership and oversight for several critical operational and administrative functions, including Biomedical Engineering, Emergency Management, Engineering, Facility Master Planning, Fleet Services, Occupational Safety and Health (including Radiation Safety), Privacy, Supply Chain Management, and Veteran Transportation Services/Beneficiary Travel. He also serves as the facility liaison to the Great Lakes Acquisition Center, Fiscal Service, and Human Resources.

Mr. Landi began his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2012 as a Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program Fellow. Throughout his career, he has held numerous administrative and supervisory positions across Nursing, Ambulatory Care, Patient Administration Service , and Pharmacy Benefits Management at VA Central Office. He also served as Assistant Chief of PAS at JBVAMC. In October 2019, he was appointed Acting Health System Specialist to the Medical Center Director, a position he held until his selection as Assistant Director in January 2021. He subsequently assumed his current executive leadership role in May 2024.

A native of the Chicagoland area, Mr. Landi holds a Master of Health Administration and a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Policy from the University of Iowa. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a distinguished professional credential recognizing healthcare management expertise, leadership, and commitment to professional excellence. He has also demonstrated his commitment to advancing the healthcare leadership profession through previous service in chair and board leadership roles with the Chicago Health Executives Forum, the local chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives.