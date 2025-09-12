Dr. Sarah Unterman was selected as Chief of Staff at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (JBVAMC) in June 2019.

She is responsible for all clinical care in the medical center and associated community-based outpatient clinics.

She is a board-certified Emergency Physician. Since completing residency, Dr. Unterman worked for several years at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and has been on staff in the Emergency Department (ED) at Jesse Brown since 2007. In 2015, she became the Chief of Emergency Medicine at Jesse Brown. Dr. Unterman began serving as the Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Clinical Affairs in September 2018 and as Chief of Staff in June of 2019.

Dr. Unterman graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) with a bachelor’s degree in English Writing. She completed her medical degree at UIC in 2004 and her Emergency Medicine residency at UIC in 2007.

Dr. Unterman completed the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program in 2017. She is a recipient of UIC’s Emergency Medicine Residency Golden Hammer Award, member of Phi Beta Kappa and the 2018 Spirit of Jesse Brown Award in the supervisory category.

Dr. Unterman has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals. She has served as a pre-publication peer reviewer for the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Unterman holds academic appointments as Lecturer at Northwestern University and Clinical Associate Professor at UIC. She has received the UIC Internal Medicine Residency teaching award three times. In her free time, she enjoys reading, going to museums and hanging out with her children.