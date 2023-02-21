Nursing Externships

VA-Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)- attention juniors

The Jesse Brown VA -Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) was designed for outstanding Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who are about to enter their senior year. This competitive program assists BSN students to develop both clinical competence and competence in Veteran-centric care in a variety of settings.

Under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, VA-STEPs refine clinical reasoning skills, psychomotor skills, knowledge of pathophysiology and pharmacology, and application of nursing theories and frameworks.