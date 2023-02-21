Nursing Externships
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center offers externships for nursing students. Sophomores and juniors are encouraged to apply for the Student Nurse Technician program. Juniors may apply for the VA-Student Trainee opportunities that commence the summer after junior year and extend until graduation.
Are you interested in a tuition scholarship, a monthly stipend, and a book stipend payment? Apply for the VA Health Profession Scholarship Program (HPSP)! In return for the support, VA will require a two-year service obligation in a full-time RN position after graduation, licensure, and residency completion. For more information, click here.
Program Description
Student Nurse Technicians learn to develop understanding, confidence and competencies in the care of our nation’s Veterans. When functioning independently, the SNT role is like that of a nursing assistant. An SNT may perform certain nursing skills initially performed in school with a clinical instructor, under the direct supervision of a Registered Nurse.
Work Schedule
Participants must be able to work full time over the summer, and the schedule may be for first-, second- or third-shift tours of duty. SNTs are eligible for shift, weekend and holiday pay. SNTs may continue on as intermittent employees during the school year until graduation or successful transition to VA-STEP program.
Work Areas
Emergency Department
4W (Intensive Care Unit)
5E (Medical/Surgical)
5W (Oncology)
6E (Telemetry)
6W (Community Living Center)
7E (Mental Health)
7W (Mental Health)
Operating Room
Eligibility Requirements
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students at the sophomore or junior level from a nationally accredited school.
- Willing to undergo a background/suitability investigation.
- Interested in Veteran-centric health care and desires employment at a VA medical center after graduation.
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
- Currently in good academic standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification.
Application
If you meet eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this program
- Resume
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D) http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf
Submit to: Christina.Morrow@va.gov
Program Contact
Christina Morrow, DNP, RN Clinical Nurse Educator
Email: Christina.Morrow@va.gov
Office: 312-569-8692
VA-Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)- attention juniors
The Jesse Brown VA -Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) was designed for outstanding Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who are about to enter their senior year. This competitive program assists BSN students to develop both clinical competence and competence in Veteran-centric care in a variety of settings.
Under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, VA-STEPs refine clinical reasoning skills, psychomotor skills, knowledge of pathophysiology and pharmacology, and application of nursing theories and frameworks.
Program Description
VA-STEPs earn 80% of a starting RN salary while developing understanding, confidence and competence in the care of our nation's Veterans under the supervision of an RN preceptor.
Participants must be able to work full time for the initial 10-week summer program (400 hours). Following successful completion of the summer session, VA-STEPs have the opportunity to continue working intermittently until graduation. Successful VA-STEPs will be encouraged to apply for acceptance into Jesse Brown post baccalaureate nurse residency program or to become a nurse resident at another VAMC.
VA-STEP opportunities are available in the following areas:
Emergency Department
4W (Intensive Care Unit)
5E (Medical/Surgical)
5W (Oncology)
6E (Telemetry)
6W (Community Living Center)
7E (Mental Health)
7W (Mental Health)
Operating Room
Each VA-STEP is partnered with a RN preceptor in their assigned area. VA-STEPs follow their preceptor’s schedule. During the initial 10 weeks, VA STEPs participate in multiple professional development and simulation learning opportunities.
Eligibility Requirements
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students who are within one semester of completing the junior year of a BSN program from a nationally accredited school.
- Willing to undergo a background/suitability investigation.
- Interested in Veteran-centric health care and desires employment at a VA medical center after graduation.
- Must be able to work 400 hours during summer between junior and senior year.
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
- Currently in good academic standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification.
Application
If you meet eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this program
- Resume
- One letter of reference and one letter from the undergraduate dean for academic verification
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D). 10-2850d (va.gov)
Submit to Christina.Morrow@va.gov
Program Contact
Christina Morrow, DNP, RN Clinical Nurse Educator
Email: Christina.Morrow@va.gov
Office: 312-569-8692