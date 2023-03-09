Psychiatric/Mental Health (PMHNP) Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (MH-NPR)
Welcome to the homepage of Jesse Brown VA’s Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency! In partnership with University of Illinois Chicago and support from VA’s Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), Jesse Brown VA is excited to now offer a Mental Health-Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. This 12-month residency provides intensive clinical and academic experiences for new graduates transitioning into professional roles as PMHNPs.
Mission
To provide mentorship and foster a supportive interprofessional learning environment that facilitates the development from novice PMHNPs to competent, independent practitioners while addressing the mental health care needs of Veterans.
Program Description
This is a cohort-based training program that is federally funded and completed under protected time (residents are not included in facility staffing). It is a comprehensive, competency-based training program that incorporates multiple learning modalities and is structured to ensure that residents are awarded several opportunities to explore the various treatment specialties across multiple settings including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, residential and group therapy. Residents will also be assigned to a continuity clinic for prescribing.
A total of 2080 hours is required for successful completion of the program. Clinical rotations will fulfill 80% of those hours (32 hours/week) while the remaining 20% (8 hours/week) will be dedicated towards didactic activities designed to supplement graduate education, promote personal growth and accelerate professional development beyond entry-level competency. The program also encourages exploration of specific areas of interest and development of unique career paths.
Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded that is recognized throughout the Veterans Health Administration and residency graduates will be recognized locally (at Jesse Brown VA) during an awards ceremony.
Eligibility
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) of a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program accredited by CCNE or ACEN
- Possess current board certification as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Possess active APRN license with prescriptive authority (or be able to obtain within 3 months of starting residency)
- Possess active and unrestricted license as RN and APRN in a state, commonwealth or territory of the U.S. or D.C.
- Current BLS certification
- Have never worked as a PMHNP
- U.S. Citizenship
- Proficiency in written and spoken English
- Residency acceptance may also be contingent upon:
- Successful passing of background/security investigation as required by the Veterans health Administration
- Random drug testing
Compensation and Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- Benefits package that includes paid annual leave, sick leave, federal holidays off and health benefits (4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of vacation/annual leave per 2-week pay period)
- Hiring preference for open positions within Veterans Health Administration on successful completion of the residency program
Application Process
Application requirements:
- Submit application for Health Professions Trainee VA form 10-2850D
- CV/Resume
- Three letters of recommendation (one letter must be provided by a faculty member from graduate program and two letters should be from clinical preceptors who can speak to your abilities as an advanced practice provider)
- Personal statement discussing the following (limit one page):
- Notable experiences you’ve had in nursing and how those experiences have impacted your career path
- What led you to pursue the specialty practice of PMHNP
- Personal goals/expectations of the residency program
- How this residency program will contribute to career aspirations
Application Due dates
- Application due date: July 1st, 2023
- Decisions by: August 1st, 2023
- Applicant acceptance by: September 1st, 2023
Program Start Dates
- Fall 2023 Cohort Start: September 30th, 2023 (actual October 2nd, 2023)