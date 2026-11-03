Vision

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and our academic affiliates partner in a shared vision of transforming the care of Veterans and their families by working collaboratively to educate compassionate, advanced care providers through the Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.

Mission

The mission of the JBVAMC Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is to provide mentorship and foster a supportive interprofessional learning environment that will facilitate the growth and development from novice to competent, confident, independent practitioners while addressing the health care needs of Veterans. Residents will be provided opportunities to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex health needs of adult patients in any practice setting.