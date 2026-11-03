Psychiatric - Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program
Welcome to the homepage of Jesse Brown VA’s Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency! In partnership with University of Illinois Chicago, College of Nursing, with support from VA’s Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), Jesse Brown VA is excited to offer a Mental Health-Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. This 12-month residency provides intensive clinical and academic experiences for new graduates transitioning into professional roles as PMHNPs.
Vision
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and our academic affiliates partner in a shared vision of transforming the care of Veterans and their families by working collaboratively to educate compassionate, advanced care providers through the Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.
Mission
The mission of the JBVAMC Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is to provide mentorship and foster a supportive interprofessional learning environment that will facilitate the growth and development from novice to competent, confident, independent practitioners while addressing the health care needs of Veterans. Residents will be provided opportunities to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex health needs of adult patients in any practice setting.
Accredidation
The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, in partnership with UIC College of Nursing, is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).
Virtual Information Sessions
If you are interested in learning more about the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, please join us for an online information session where we will discuss details about the program including: clinical rotation overviews, didactic topics, salary, etc. This session may also be joined by one of our current Residents which can provide additional feedback on their experience.
- Wednesday - Jan. 27, 2027 - 4:00pm - 5:00pm CST (Microsoft Teams meeting link)
- Wednesday - Feb. 24, 2027 - 4:00pm - 5:00pm CST (Microsoft Teams meeting link)
- Wednesday - March 31, 2027 - 4:00pm - 5:00pm CST (Microsoft Teams meeting link)
- Wednesday - April 28, 2027 - 4:00pm - 5:00pm CST(Microsoft Teams meeting link)
Program Description
This is a cohort-based training program that is federally funded and completed under protected time (residents are not included in facility staffing). It is a comprehensive, competency-based training program that incorporates multiple learning modalities and is structured to ensure that residents are awarded several opportunities to explore the various treatment specialties across multiple settings including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, residential and group therapy. Residents will also be assigned to a continuity clinic for prescribing.
A total of 2080 hours is required for successful completion of the program. Clinical rotations will fulfill approximately 80% of those hours (roughly 32 hours / week), while approximately 20% (roughly 8 hours / week) is dedicated towards didactic activities designed to supplement graduate education, promote personal growth and accelerate professional development beyond entry-level competency. The program also encourages exploration of specific areas of interest and development of unique career paths.
Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded that is recognized throughout the Veterans Health Administration and residency graduates will be recognized locally (at Jesse Brown VA) during an awards ceremony.
Eligibility
- Must be a U.S. citizen or a naturalized U.S. citizen
- Must be proficient in written / spoken English
- The residency must be your first position serving as a PMHNP
- Have current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a Registered Nurse in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia.
- Must have graduated from an advanced practice psychiatric nursing program (accredited by CCNE or ACEN) within 12 months preceding the residency start date
- Posses current national certification as a PMHNP from ANCC or AANP prior to the start date
- Posses current / active BLS Certification
- Nurse Practitioner state licensure, with prescriptive authority, must be obtained prior to the program start date
Residency acceptance may also be contingent upon:
- Successful passing of background / security investigation, as required by the Veterans Health Administration
- Successful passing of pre-employment health screening / tuberculosis skin testing / up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA (or applicable waiver in accordance with VA policy)
Compensation and Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- Benefits package that includes paid annual leave, sick leave, federal holidays off and health benefits (4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of vacation/annual leave per 2-week pay period)
- Hiring preference for open positions within Veterans Health Administration on successful completion of the residency program
Application Process
Application requirements:
When submitting your application into the portal, please be sure to upload the following required documents:
- Updated Resume / Curriculum Vitae
- Proof of current state licensure (RN / APRN)
- Personal statement (250 words to 1 page) describing your aspirations for the residency program, your short-term and long-term career goals, and your interest in working with Veterans
- Three professional letters of recommendation, on letterhead, with contact information (1 must be from a faculty member from your graduate program; the remaining 2 can be from your clinical preceptors or employer / supervisor who can speak on your clinical abilities). Letters can be submitted either as part of the application itself or emailed separately from the letter author to the program contact (in which the applicant must identify this within the body of their application email).
Application dates
- Jan. 1, 2027 - May 7, 2027
Program Start Date
- Sept. 20, 2027