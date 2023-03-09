This is a cohort-based training program that is federally funded and completed under protected time (residents are not included in facility staffing). It is a comprehensive, competency-based training program that incorporates multiple learning modalities and is structured to ensure that residents are awarded several opportunities to explore the various treatment specialties across multiple settings including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, residential and group therapy. Residents will also be assigned to a continuity clinic for prescribing.

A total of 2080 hours is required for successful completion of the program. Clinical rotations will fulfill 80% of those hours (32 hours/week) while the remaining 20% (8 hours/week) will be dedicated towards didactic activities designed to supplement graduate education, promote personal growth and accelerate professional development beyond entry-level competency. The program also encourages exploration of specific areas of interest and development of unique career paths.

Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded that is recognized throughout the Veterans Health Administration and residency graduates will be recognized locally (at Jesse Brown VA) during an awards ceremony.