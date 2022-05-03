Psychology Training

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

Serious Mental Illness Track for the 2022-2023 Training Year: Open until filled (final application deadline is July 1, 2022)

Application Deadline for the 2023-2024 Training Year: January 2, 2023

PTSD-Pain-SUD Track

Number of Positions Available: 2 (please note positions already filled for 2022-2023 training year)

The JBVAMC trains two fellows for our 1-year postdoctoral program in psychology aimed at providing interprofessional education (IPE) in the treatment and assessment of post-traumatic stress disorder, pain, and substance use disorder. Fellows develop competencies in clinically addressing these diagnoses individually, with reliance on empirically based practices (EBPs), with comorbidity among them being a particular emphasis. Multiple healthcare disciplines are leveraged to provide the fellows consultation and didactic experiences on these topics, and collaboration with non-psychologist healthcare providers is a focus of the training year. The goal of this program is to prepare fellows to emerge from the program fully prepared to independently practice in an interdisciplinary, collaborative care setting in the VHA, with competencies of delivering services using a culturally sensitive, patient-centered approach.

Serious Mental Illness

Number of Positions Available: 1 (please note 1 position remains available for the 2022-2023 training year)

The JBVAMC trains one fellow for our 1-year postdoctoral program in psychology aimed at providing interprofessional education (IPE) in the assessment and treatment of serious mental illness (SMI), including schizophrenia-spectrum disorders, severe, chronic mood disorders, and severe PTSD. The fellow develops competencies in clinically addressing these diagnoses using empirically based practices (EBPs). Multiple healthcare disciplines are leveraged to provide the fellow consultation and didactic experiences on these topics, and collaboration with non-psychologist healthcare providers is a focus of the training year. The goal of this program is to prepare the fellow to emerge from the program fully prepared to independently practice in an interdisciplinary, collaborative care setting in the VHA, with competencies in delivering services to individuals with SMI using a culturally sensitive, patient-centered approach.