Psychology Training

Psychology Predoctoral Internship Program

Application Deadline for the 2026-2027 training year: Nov. 1, 2026

Number of Positions Available: 8 across 4 tracks (4 General Track, 1 Serious Mental Illness Track, 1 Health Psychology Track, and 2 Neuropsychology Track)

The JBVAMC Clinical Psychology Internship Program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) and adheres to the guidelines of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Our internship program adheres to a scientist-practitioner model of clinical training. Empirical support of clinical work and training is highly valued in our program, which combines both experiential and didactic training. Across the tracks of the program, mentorship of the whole intern is highly valued as the program seeks to develop its interns’ competencies in the delivery of a broad range of psychological services and activities.

According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify that they approve and recommend that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.

The JBVAMC Clinical Psychology Internship Program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association and adheres to the guidelines of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Our last accreditation site visit occurred in 2022, and we obtained full accreditation for 10 years, through 2032, the maximum period that can be granted to an internship setting. We are currently under review for re-accreditation. Accreditation documentation may be viewed upon request. APA accreditation has been maintained continuously since our first accreditation in 1979.

More information on accreditation is available from the CoA of the American Psychological Association.

The address is:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Education Directorate,

American Psychological Association

750 First Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

202-336-5979

