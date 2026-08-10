Jesse Brown VAMC PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Programs
Welcome to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center’s Post Graduate Year 1 and 2 Pharmacy Residency Programs.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (JBVAMC) PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program was accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists in 1995. We have graduated over one hundred fifty residents. JBVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year training program that begins the first of July and continues through to the end of June the following year. The mission/purpose of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) Pharmacy Residency training. The resident will be provided a challenging environment in order to develop as a skilled practitioner dedicated to the patient and committed to the provision of quality pharmaceutical care. Through example, the resident will serve as a leader in education and promote excellence in the profession of pharmacy. During this year, the program combines both practical experiences, as well as didactic instruction through presentations and projects. This will enable the resident to become a confident and competent practitioner. The resident will work as an integral part of the Pharmacy Service, participating in patient care, departmental and hospital committees, and aid in the development of department policies. The resident will also play an active role in the education and training of pharmacy students and will have the opportunity to participate in the Residency Teaching Certificate Program supported by the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy.
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program was ASHP accredited in 2016 and provides a setting where residents can learn to work within an interdisciplinary team to assist with patient care. Residents will be exposed to veterans with a wide variety of disease states including (but not limited to) PTSD, substance abuse, depressive disorders, psychotic disorders, and bipolar disorders. The program is designed to develop a resident’s knowledge of diagnosis, treatment, and management through patient interviews, medication groups, and working with the teams in the various practice settings. The goal of this program is to prepare the resident to independently practice as a clinical psychiatric pharmacist in either an academic or non-academic psychiatric setting.
Contact Information
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Julia Gilbertson, PharmD
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
Email: Julia.Gilbertson@va.gov
Jessica Carlson, PharmD
PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
Email: Jessica.Carlson2@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Laine Ferrill, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPP
PGY2 Residency Program Director
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
Email: Laine.Ferrill@va.gov
Current Residents Contact Information
The photo below is of our 2026-2027 PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Class. From left to right: Maja Zivkovic, Emma Creech, Shirley Yang, Lexi Terris, Tam Dong, Nikesh Kumar
The photo below is of our 2026-2027 PGY2 Psychiatry Pharmacy Residency Class. From left to right: Nada Mansour, Anna Mccraw