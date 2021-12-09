Jesse Brown VAMC PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Programs
Welcome to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center’s Post Graduate Year 1 and 2 Pharmacy Residency Programs. Note: This website is under construction and there is more detailed information to come. Please reach out to our program directors and residents for more information.
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (JBVAMC) PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program was accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists in 1995. We have graduated over one hundred fifty residents. JBVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year training program that begins the first of July and continues through to the end of June the following year. The mission/purpose of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) Pharmacy Residency training. The resident will be provided a challenging environment in order to develop as a skilled practitioner dedicated to the patient and committed to the provision of quality pharmaceutical care. Through example, the resident will serve as a leader in education and promote excellence in the profession of pharmacy. During this year, the program combines both practical experiences, as well as didactic instruction through presentations and projects. This will enable the resident to become a confident and competent practitioner. The resident will work as an integral part of the Pharmacy Service, participating in patient care, departmental and hospital committees, and aid in the development of department policies. The resident will also play an active role in the education and training of pharmacy students and will have the opportunity to participate in the Residency Teaching Certificate Program supported by the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy.
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency Program was ASHP accredited in 2009 and provides residents with a broad range of experience in pharmacy management and leadership practice under the coordination of a proven pharmacy management team. The Residency Director is the Chief of Pharmacy. The primary mission of the residency is to develop leadership and management skills and provide a cadre of qualified future leaders and managers as part of succession planning. An integral part of the training will be accomplished by a mentoring/mentee relationship between the resident and the Chief of Pharmacy. The training will be hands on experiential learning. Emphasis will be on the adult learning model and development of self-assessment by the resident with guidance and constructive, frequent feedback from the Chief of Pharmacy.
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program was ASHP accredited in 2014 and provides the resident with a well-rounded experience in Infectious Diseases with an emphasis on HIV care. The core rotations strengthen infectious disease fundamentals while accommodating for individual experiences and specific areas of interest. The program is designed to develop the resident’s clinical expertise in infectious diseases. In addition, the resident will gain experience through teaching, research, and involvement in our Antimicrobial Stewardship program. The goal of this residency program is to develop pharmacy practitioners with the skills necessary to work as part of a multi-disciplinary infectious disease team.
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program was ASHP accredited in 2016 and provides a setting where residents can learn to work within an interdisciplinary team to assist with patient care. Residents will be exposed to veterans with a wide variety of disease states including (but not limited to) PTSD, substance abuse, depressive disorders, psychotic disorders, and bipolar disorders. The program is designed to develop a resident’s knowledge of diagnosis, treatment, and management through patient interviews, medication groups, and working with the teams in the various practice settings. The goal of this program is to prepare the resident to independently practice as a clinical psychiatric pharmacist in either an academic or non-academic psychiatric setting.
Contact Information
PGY2 Health-system Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency Program
Isabel Karceski, Pharm.D.
Chief of Pharmacy
PGY2 Residency Program Director
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
Office:312-569-7103
email: Isabel.Karceski@va.gov
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program
Andrea Beshalske, Pharm.D., BCIDP
PGY2 Residency Program Director
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
email: Andrea.Beshalske@va.gov
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Milica Jovic, Pharm.D., BCACP
Residency Program Director
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
Pager: 312-386-0219
email: Milica.Jovic@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Anuja Vallabh, Pharm.D., BCPP
PGY2 Residency Program Director
Address: 820 South Damen (119)
Chicago, IL 60612
email: Anuja.Vallabh2@va.gov
Current Residents Contact Information
The photo below is of PGY1 and PGY2 Residency Class of 2021-22.
Top Left to Right: Marek Mlodzianowski (PGY1), Hanan Khadra (PGY1), Elizabeth Janet (PGY1), Caroline Macek (PGY1), Jane Storey (PGY1), Sylwia Greczek (PGY1)
Bottom Left to Right: Joanna Kozien (PGY2 HSPAL), Hannah Brennan (PGY2 ID), Shannon Menard (PGY2 Psych), Ryan Hill (PGY2 HSPAL)
|Resident Name
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|Email Address
|Resident Name
|Sylwia Greczek
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|University of Illinois at Chicago
|Email Address
|sylwia.greczek@va.gov
|Resident Name
|Elizabeth Janet
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|Email Address
|elizabeth.janet@va.gov
|Resident Name
|Hanan Khadra
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|University of Illinois at Chicago
|Email Address
|hanan.khadra@va.gov
|Resident Name
|Caroline Macek
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|University of Mississippi
|Email Address
|caroline.macek@va.gov
|Resident Name
|Marek Mlodzianowski
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|University of Illinois at Chicago
|Email Address
|marek.mlodzianowski@va.gov
|Resident Name
|Jane Storey
|College of Pharmacy Attended
|University of Minnesota- Twin Cities
|Email Address
|jane.storey@va.gov
|Resident Name
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|Email Address
|Resident Name
|Ryan Hill
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|University of Illinois at Chicago, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
|Email Address
|Ryan.Hill@va.gov
|Resident Name
|Joanna Kozien
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|University of Illinois at Chicago, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
|Email Address
|Joanna.Kozien@va.gov
|Resident Name
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|Email Address
|Resident Name
|Hannah Brennan
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|University of Illinois at Chicago, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
|Email Address
|Hannah.Brennan@va.gov
|Resident Name
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|Email Address
|Resident Name
|Shannon Menard
|College of Pharmacy Attended, PGY1 Program Completed
|University of Illinois at Chicago, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
|Email Address
|Shannon.Menard@va.gov