Jesse Brown VAMC PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Programs

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (JBVAMC) PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program was accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists in 1995. We have graduated over one hundred fifty residents. JBVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year training program that begins the first of July and continues through to the end of June the following year. The mission/purpose of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) Pharmacy Residency training. The resident will be provided a challenging environment in order to develop as a skilled practitioner dedicated to the patient and committed to the provision of quality pharmaceutical care. Through example, the resident will serve as a leader in education and promote excellence in the profession of pharmacy. During this year, the program combines both practical experiences, as well as didactic instruction through presentations and projects. This will enable the resident to become a confident and competent practitioner. The resident will work as an integral part of the Pharmacy Service, participating in patient care, departmental and hospital committees, and aid in the development of department policies. The resident will also play an active role in the education and training of pharmacy students and will have the opportunity to participate in the Residency Teaching Certificate Program supported by the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy.