Chicago Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Chicago Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and we can discuss any questions you might have prior to scheduling an appointment. You also may stop by during our office hours to discuss how we can help.
Making an appointment
You can call 773-962-3740 (TTY: 711) to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Once you contact us, we’ll take your information. Then we’ll follow up with you to schedule your initial intake appointment. Scheduling availability varies, but our goal is to get you scheduled quickly. Once you complete your initial intake appointment with our Army Veteran Vet Center Director, we’ll match and schedule you with a counselor. We’ll immediately help anyone who is in crisis.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know in advance that you won’t be able to make an appointment, or you’re needing to reschedule for any reason, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
If you call our main line after hours, or on weekends or holidays, you’ll automatically get connected to the Vet Center Call Center, which is open 24/7.
We’re located in a small office in the Westport Commons Shopping Center at 3348 W. 87th Street Suite #2. We’re located on the West Side of Kedzie next to Oak Street Health Primary Care-Ashburn Clinic off 87th Street. We’re a one-story building with ample parking. We have a wheelchair accessible ramp located on the right side of the door when looking at the building. Please give us a call at 773-962-3740 if you need further directions.
Parking
We have 4 accessible parking spots close to our Vet Center for Veterans and service members. We also have additional parking spaces located next to Oak Street Health Primary Care-Ashburn Clinic.
There are several bus stops within walking distance of our facility.
To get more information or to find scheduling visit the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we ask that you have access to one or more of the following:
- Discharge Documents (i.e. a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents you may have received that show qualifying military service
Request military service records online
If you don’t have these documents readily accessible, come in, and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Chicago Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
There’s power in community
We facilitate meaningful connections, a sense of camaraderie, and a strong support community for Veterans, service members, and their families. Through group activities, we help navigate through challenges and thrive in everyday life.
Did you ever want to play chess better?
Now, you can. Every Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
We offer:
- Instruction
- Rated games
- Sims
- Lectures
- Recreational play
Playing chess can help improve:
- Concentration
- Reasoning
- Creativity
- Problem-solving skills
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors use various methods of treatment when it comes to couples or family sessions.
We encourage our Veterans and service members to address any personal concerns through individual therapy. This can coincide with family therapy. During individual therapy, counselors may offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join in the session, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
Couples and family therapy can help with:
- Improved communication needs
- Partner distress
- Problem solving skills
- Family transitioning challenges
- Expectations after the deployment
- Family changes during the deployment
- Numbing/avoidance in family interactions
- Sleep disturbances
- Child behavioral concerns
- Family violence/domestic abuse
- Managing stress as a family
- PTSD and the family
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died while serving on active duty. We also provide services to family members of Veterans that were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our staff is a diverse group, both male and female, with many of the staff being Veterans themselves, or having vast knowledge and/or experience working with Veterans, service members, and military communities. Our counselors are licensed clinical social workers (LCSW), licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT) and licensed clinical professional counselors (LCPC).
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma (MST) can continue to affect survivors long after the experience. It can also impact different traumas that may have occurred during your lifetime. You can call us at 773-962-3740. Our counselors have ways to help you cope with MST and empower you to not only survive but to thrive. Based on your preference, we have male and female counselors available to help you.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We have Spanish-speaking staff members onsite. We recognize the important role family members play in your life. That’s why we welcome anyone you consider to be family to come in with you.
Conveniently located in your community, we proudly offer a variety of services designed to help you and your family navigate challenges, build meaningful connections, and develop tools to achieve success in both military and civilian life.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We recognize that asking for help takes courage. We pride ourselves on being able to offer a safe space to our Veterans and service members.
Our staff is a diverse group, both male and female, with many of the staff being Veterans themselves, or having vast knowledge and/or experience working with Veterans, service members, and military communities. Our counselors are licensed clinical social workers (LCSW), licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT), and licensed clinical professional counselors (LCPC).
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize completing your military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system along with other benefits you may be entitled to can be extremely overwhelming. We can be the bridge to get you connected with the following services:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
If you have any questions call 773-962-3740.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking or drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We’ll help support you with relapse intervention and prevention. We’ll also help connect you with more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our priority first and foremost is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or are in crisis, let your counselor know so we can work together. We want to support you in the moment, and also create a safety plan with you to feel safer and more hopeful about the future.
You can also reach the Veteran Crisis Line via text at 838255 or through confidential chat on the website.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other VA related forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also assist in connecting you with a local Veteran Service Officer (VSO). Call us at 877-927-8387 to find out more information.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We’re committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans, service members, and community partners can connect and engage. We actively partner with:
- Honor Flight Chicago
- Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
- Merging Vets and Players (MVP)
- Chicago Veterans
- The Mission Continues
- Volunteers of America
- Travis Manion Foundation
Our networks also extend out to the First Responder departments throughout the Chicagoland area.
Please call 773-962-3740 if you or your organization is interested in learning more about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We serve our remote communities using VA Video Connect. Call us at 773-962-3740 to learn how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.