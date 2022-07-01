Chicago Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and we can discuss any questions you might have prior to scheduling an appointment. You also may stop by during our office hours to discuss how we can help.

Making an appointment

You can call 773-962-3740 (TTY: 711) to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Once you contact us, we’ll take your information. Then we’ll follow up with you to schedule your initial intake appointment. Scheduling availability varies, but our goal is to get you scheduled quickly. Once you complete your initial intake appointment with our Army Veteran Vet Center Director, we’ll match and schedule you with a counselor. We’ll immediately help anyone who is in crisis.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know in advance that you won’t be able to make an appointment, or you’re needing to reschedule for any reason, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

If you call our main line after hours, or on weekends or holidays, you’ll automatically get connected to the Vet Center Call Center, which is open 24/7.