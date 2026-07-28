About VA Chillicothe Healthcare System

The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in southern Ohio. Facilities include our Chillicothe VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, Wilmington, Portsmouth, and Athens. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Chillicothe health services page.

The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3).

Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

We operate several outpatient clinics in our rural areas to provide access to care close to home.

Athens CBOC

Cambridge CBOC

Lancaster CBOC

Marietta CBOC

Portsmouth CBOC

Wilmington CBOC

Learn more about VISN 3

Research and education

At the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Chillicothe VAMC is a teaching hospital offering clinical rotations in medical, dental, and mental health specialties to 200+ health profession trainees at all levels per year. Chillicothe VAMC sponsors a psychology clinical internship and residencies in hospital pharmacy, psychiatric pharmacy, physician assistant mental health, and optometry. Chillicothe VAMC also trains medical and dental resident and students, associated health students, and nursing students. We have over 50 academic affiliates, including Adena Medical Center, Ohio State University, Ohio University, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Hocking College, and Rio Grande University. Chillicothe VAMC is proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support VA’s education mission.

For a full list of our academic partners, see our academic affiliations: