About us
At the VA Chillicothe Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Chillicothe Healthcare System
The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in southern Ohio. Facilities include our Chillicothe VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, New Boston, Wilmington, and Athens. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our medical center or one of our clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Chillicothe health services page.
The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Research and development
At the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
COMING SOON
Teaching and learning
Our Chillicothe VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies and professional training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also train physician assistants and offer associated health training in nursing, audiology, psychology, physical therapy, social work, dietetics, pharmacy, and more.
We have affiliations with Ohio University, Ohio State University, University of Toledo, Shawnee State University, and many other leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
For a full list of our academic partners, see our academic affiliations:
Fast facts
- The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System serves the health care needs of Veterans living in southern Ohio and parts of West Virginia and Kentucky.
- Our hospital first started admitting patients in June 1924.
- The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is located on the site of Camp Sherman, which was a military training center in World War I. After the war, the camp’s hospital complex served the health needs of returning Veterans.
- Camp Sherman was named for Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, who was born in nearby Lancaster, Ohio.
- We completed more than 830,000 appointments in 2019, and more than 610,000 outpatient visits.
- In 2019, we had 2,849 employees at our facilities; 868 were Veterans.
- Our medical center has more than 1,400 employees who provide care to more than 22,000 Veterans each year.
- In 2017, we recorded 2,900 hospital admissions and 323,562 outpatient visits.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:
- Joint Commission
- College of American Pathologists
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System has received the following awards:
COMING SOON
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
COMING SOON