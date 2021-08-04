About VA Chillicothe Healthcare System

The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in southern Ohio. Facilities include our Chillicothe VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, New Boston, Wilmington, and Athens. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our medical center or one of our clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Chillicothe health services page.

The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

At the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Our Chillicothe VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies and professional training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also train physician assistants and offer associated health training in nursing, audiology, psychology, physical therapy, social work, dietetics, pharmacy, and more.

We have affiliations with Ohio University, Ohio State University, University of Toledo, Shawnee State University, and many other leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

For a full list of our academic partners, see our academic affiliations: