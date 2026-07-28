About us
At the VA Chillicothe Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Chillicothe Healthcare System
The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in southern Ohio. Facilities include our Chillicothe VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, Wilmington, Portsmouth, and Athens. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Chillicothe health services page.
The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3).
Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)
We operate several outpatient clinics in our rural areas to provide access to care close to home.
- Athens CBOC
- Cambridge CBOC
- Lancaster CBOC
- Marietta CBOC
- Portsmouth CBOC
- Wilmington CBOC
Research and education
At the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Teaching and learning
Chillicothe VAMC is a teaching hospital offering clinical rotations in medical, dental, and mental health specialties to 200+ health profession trainees at all levels per year. Chillicothe VAMC sponsors a psychology clinical internship and residencies in hospital pharmacy, psychiatric pharmacy, physician assistant mental health, and optometry. Chillicothe VAMC also trains medical and dental resident and students, associated health students, and nursing students. We have over 50 academic affiliates, including Adena Medical Center, Ohio State University, Ohio University, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Hocking College, and Rio Grande University. Chillicothe VAMC is proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support VA’s education mission.
For a full list of our academic partners, see our academic affiliations:
Our Mission, Vision and Core Values:
Our Mission:
Our Mission is to honor our Veterans' service and sacrifices by providing exceptional care.
Our Vision:
Our Vision is to be a healthcare provider of choice for Veterans; improve Veterans' quality of life by enhancing services, access and safety; and to be the workplace of choice.
Our Core Values:
Integrity: Active with High moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
Fast facts
- The VA Chillicothe Healthcare System serves the healthcare needs of Veterans living in southern Ohio and parts of West Virginia and Kentucky.
- Our hospital first started admitting patients in June 1924.
- The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is located on the site of Camp Sherman, which was a military training center in World War I. After the war, the camp’s hospital complex served the health needs of returning Veterans.
- Camp Sherman was named for Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, who was born in nearby Lancaster, Ohio.
- Our medical center has 1,514 employees who provide care to over 23,000 Veterans each year.
- In 2025, we recorded 1,132 hospital admissions and 304,864 outpatient visits.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:
- Joint Commission
- College of American Pathologists
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
Facility Accomplishments:
- Our Community Living Center remains stable, with occupancy consistently above 90%. The CLC also performed exceptionally well during the December Ascellon survey, receiving only one deficiency — a remarkable achievement that reflects the outstanding dedication of our staff and their commitment to delivering high-quality care to our Veterans
- Opened a new Wilmington, Ohio CBOC, offering a larger, modern facility designed to meet the needs of a growing Veteran population. Our new Lancaster CBOC opening is planned for the August/September timeframe
- Compared to FY2024, the Chillicothe VA has maintained strong performance across key areas in 2025, demonstrating continued trust and utilization of VA services. The number of Unique Veterans served increased by 1.98%, Outpatient Visits rose by 4.66%, and total Encounters grew by 3.34%. These trends reflect our sustained commitment to expanding access, enhancing quality, and strengthening confidence in the care we provide to Veterans
- Established a strategic partnership between Legacy VISN 5 (Wood) and VISN 3 (Marietta) to expand access to Physical Therapy, Neurology, and X-ray services. This partnership aligns with VA modernization efforts and supports improved care for Veterans in rural areas.
- We are preparing for the implementation of the Oracle Electronic Health Record system. With fewer than 90 days remaining before go-live on June 6, 2026, staff across the facility are actively engaged in training and readiness efforts. To support a smooth transition, we will conduct a “soft opening” on Saturday, June 6. All CBOCs will have a PACT team on site, and many specialty clinics will operate with limited access. This approach will help staff identify and address issues before the full clinic opening and ramp-up on Monday, June 8
- Chillicothe's VSignals scores exceed both VISN and national averages across all customer service domains, reflecting a sustained commitment to Veteran-centered care and service excellence, and organizational accountability. With a current trust score of 95.5%, the Medical Center continues to foster strong relationships with Veterans by delivering compassionate, high-quality care. By sharing VSignals feedback weekly with staff, Chillicothe VA promotes employee engagement and reinforces a culture of continuous improvement, and sustains momentum in revitalizing the care experience
- Chillicothe recently completed its triennial Joint Commission accreditation survey with zero high risk findings and was awarded its official accreditation renewal in January 2026.. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and professionalism of our staff and our ongoing commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care to the Veterans we serve