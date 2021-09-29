Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Chillicothe health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in southern Ohio. Facilities include our Chillicothe VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, New Boston, Wilmington, and Athens. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our medical center or one of our clinics.