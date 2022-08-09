Hiring Fair at the Chillicothe VA
Hiring Event
When:
Wed. Aug 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 9, Rec Hall
Cost:
Free
The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is Hiring!
The following positions will be conducting interviews:
- Registered Nurse (RN, up to $8,000 recruitment incentive)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN, up to $5,000 recruitment incentive)
- Nursing Assistant (NA, up to $1,500 recruitment incentive)
- Advanced Practice Professionals (PA or NP)
These positions are included in the Employee Debt Reduction Program
These positions are included in the Employee Debt Reduction Program