National Prescription Take Back Days

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medication Take Back Day will be taking place next month. This program allows any civilian access to covered VAMC facilities to dispose of unused controlled substance prescription medications. Veterans Health Administration (VHA) will align their events to coincide with the bi-annual DEA National Prescription Take Back Days, which occur twice annually on a Saturday during the months of April and October.

The next event will be held from 10am to 2pm (local time) on October 29, 2022. Locally, we will be allowing the public to come on station and turn in their old medication. They will be directed to pull into the patient drop off area at building 31 and will be directed to go inside and place the medication in the medication container located in the lobby of the Urgent Care.