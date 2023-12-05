Women's Focus Group for December 2023

Attention Female Veterans

The Chillicothe VA welcomes you to participate in a women's Microsoft Teams call

"We would like to know your healthcare needs"

When: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Where: Microsoft Teams call

We would like to extend this invitation to all women Veterans who would like to discuss how the facility can meet their healthcare needs.

If you would like to participate in the call, please contact Angela Banks-Mason at 740-773-1141 x16310 or Bonnie Owen at 740-773-1141 x16062.

You will need to provide a valid email address to receive the meeting link