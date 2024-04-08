Total Solar Eclipse for Ohio

Total Solar Eclipse

When: Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 17273 State Route 104 Chillicothe, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Chillicothe VA Medical Center Cost: Free





There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. It will especially impact Indiana and Ohio.

Be aware that potentially over a million visitors will be in Ohio and Indiana for the eclipse.