When: Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





The Chillicothe VA welcomes you to participate in a Microsoft Teams call on August 27 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. If you would like to participate, please call Angela Banks-Mason at 740-773-1141 ext. 16310.

You will need a valid email address to receive the invite.

Your participation and discussion are confidential.

Other VA events