Serenity Square Ribbon Cutting and Open House

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Building 26, courtyard side 17273 State Route 104 Chillicothe, OH Cost: Free





SERENITY SQUARE IS OPENING ON SEPTEMBER 16th, 2024!! We are just 12 days away from our ribbon-cutting ceremony and community tour day on the 16th at 10 AM. We would be honored to give you a tour and answer any questions that you may have about referrals or our operational goals, and we would be thrilled if you could join us between 10AM-noon that morning to see Serenity Square and learn more about us!

Our Mission Statement says it best:

“Serenity Square is a Community Living Center, which is a dedicated longer-term mental health rehabilitation and recovery community, designed to care for the distinct needs of our Veterans.

Our mission is to support those who have faced recent challenges in their mental health journey or experienced a change in their condition.

Through our comprehensive mental health rehabilitation programs and the unwavering support of our exceptional team, we empower Veterans to achieve their personal goals. The devoted staff of Serenity Square CLC are committed to delivering Veteran-centered care within a secure home-like environment that prioritizes safety”

