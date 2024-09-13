Skip to Content

Suicide Prevention - Keeping Veterans safe where they live, work, and thrive

suicide prevention awareness month logo

When:

Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

PACCAR Education Center

446 Hospital Road

Chillicothe, OH

Cost:

Free

Hosted by: Chillicothe VA Suicide Prevention Team
Free lunch provided by Adena


Topics Include:
-Warning sign identification and intervention for suicide
-Safety planning
-Harm reduction
-A Veteran’s perspective

Step 1

In-person registration

Virtual registration

Step 2

For CEUs, please register in TMS (VA4664151)

TMS registration

For non-VA attendees, please contact Tiffiney Adams or by phone (740) 773-1141 x17249

Other VA events

Last updated: