Suicide Prevention - Keeping Veterans safe where they live, work, and thrive
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
PACCAR Education Center
446 Hospital Road
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
Hosted by: Chillicothe VA Suicide Prevention Team
Free lunch provided by Adena
Topics Include:
-Warning sign identification and intervention for suicide
-Safety planning
-Harm reduction
-A Veteran’s perspective
For CEUs, please register in TMS (VA4664151)
For non-VA attendees, please contact Tiffiney Adams or by phone (740) 773-1141 x17249