Caregiver support
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Connect with a support coordinator
Elizabeth Wickham LISW-S
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Elizabeth.Wickham@va.gov
Daniel Hamilton LISW-S
Caregiver Support Social Worker
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Daniel.Hamilton@va.gov
Melinda Lore
Advanced Medical Support Assistant
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Melinda.Lore@va.gov
Laura DeMange LISW-S
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: laura.demange@va.gov
Lacey Taylor LISW-S
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: lacey.taylor@va.gov
Grace Winner LISW-S
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: cassandra.winner@va.gov
Lori Helton RN
Registered Nurse
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: lori.helton@va.gov
Angela Thomas RN
Clinical Assessor
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: angela.thomas8@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Chillicothe Healthcare
The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. If you have questions about the Caregiver Support Program, you can visit www.caregiver.va.gov. If you are interested in any of the services offered by the Chillicothe VA Caregiver Support Program, please contact the program office at
Here are some of the services we can provide:
• Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
• Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
• Match you with services and benefits
• Connect you with local resources and programs
• Listen to you when you struggle
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Chillicothe health care region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274