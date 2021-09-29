Caregiver support
VA Chillicothe health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Elizabeth Wickham LISW-S, C-SWHC
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 7906
Email: Elizabeth.Wickham@va.gov
Daniel Hamilton
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6401
Email: Daniel.Hamilton@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Chillicothe health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Chillicothe caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Chillicothe health care region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274