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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Connect with a support coordinator

Elizabeth Wickham LISW-S

Caregiver Support Program Manager

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: Elizabeth.Wickham@va.gov

Daniel Hamilton LISW-S

Caregiver Support Social Worker

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: Daniel.Hamilton@va.gov

Melinda Lore

Advanced Medical Support Assistant

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: Melinda.Lore@va.gov

Laura DeMange LISW-S

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: laura.demange@va.gov

Lacey Taylor LISW-S

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: lacey.taylor@va.gov

Grace Winner LISW-S

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: cassandra.winner@va.gov

Lori Helton RN

Registered Nurse

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: lori.helton@va.gov

Angela Thomas RN

Clinical Assessor

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: angela.thomas8@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Chillicothe Healthcare

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. If you have questions about the Caregiver Support Program, you can visit www.caregiver.va.gov. If you are interested in any of the services offered by the Chillicothe VA Caregiver Support Program, please contact the program office at .

Here are some of the services we can provide:

• Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA

• Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions

• Match you with services and benefits

• Connect you with local resources and programs

• Listen to you when you struggle

 

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Chillicothe health care region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

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