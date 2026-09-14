Patient Advocates
The patient advocates at VA Chillicothe health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Sarah Spikes , LCSW
Chief, Veterans Experience Office
VA Chillicothe health care
Email: sarah.spikes@va.gov
Jacquelyn Comfort
Patient Representative
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Jacquelyn.Comfort@va.gov
Matt Cox
Patient Representative
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Michael.Cox8@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Chillicothe health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights