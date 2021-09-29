 Skip to Content

Women Veteran care

VA Chillicothe health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Bonnie Owen MS, PA-C

Women Veterans Program Manager/Maternity Care Coordinator, Physician Assistant

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6062 

Email: Bonnie.Owen@va.gov

Lora Gilliland LPN

Gynecology Case Manager

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone: 800-358-8263, ext. 6197

Email: Lora.Gilliland@va.gov

Kim Lawson LPN

Gynecology Case Manager

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone: 800-358-8263, ext. 6197

Johna Hines RN

Care Navigator RN

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6078

Angela Banks-Mason MSW, LISW-S

Women's Health Social Worker/MST Coordinator

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6310

Email: Angela.Banks-Mason@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Chillicothe health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

  • VA women’s health services

    Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Mental health care

    Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Chillicothe.

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Chillicothe and how they can help.

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

