Women Veteran care
VA Chillicothe health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Bonnie Owen MS, PA-C
Women Veterans Program Manager/Maternity Care Coordinator, Physician Assistant
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6062
Email: Bonnie.Owen@va.gov
Lora Gilliland LPN
Gynecology Case Manager
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 800-358-8263, ext. 6197
Email: Lora.Gilliland@va.gov
Kim Lawson LPN
Gynecology Case Manager
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 800-358-8263, ext. 6197
Johna Hines RN
Care Navigator RN
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6078
Angela Banks-Mason MSW, LISW-S
Women's Health Social Worker/MST Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 740-773-1141, ext. 6310
Email: Angela.Banks-Mason@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Chillicothe health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services