Women Veteran care
VA Chillicothe health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Bonnie Owen MS, PA-C
Women Veterans Program Manager/Maternity Care Coordinator, Physician Assistant
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Bonnie.Owen@va.gov
Angela Banks-Mason MSW, LISW-S
Women's Health Social Worker/MST Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: Angela.Banks-Mason@va.gov
Ashley Greibrok ,PharmD
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone:
Email: ashley.greibrok@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Chillicothe health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services