Skip to Content

Women Veteran care

VA Chillicothe health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Bonnie Owen MS, PA-C

Women Veterans Program Manager/Maternity Care Coordinator, Physician Assistant

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: Bonnie.Owen@va.gov

Angela Banks-Mason MSW, LISW-S

Women's Health Social Worker/MST Coordinator

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: Angela.Banks-Mason@va.gov

Ashley Greibrok ,PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone:

Email: ashley.greibrok@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Chillicothe health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds 
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Chillicothe.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Chillicothe and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Last updated: 