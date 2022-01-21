Campus map

Directions

From Cleveland/Columbus:

Start by going Southwest on Interstate 71 to Interstate 270. Go east on I-270 to U.S. Route 23 then south on U.S. Route 23 to U.S. Route 35. Continue west on U.S. Route 35 to State Route 104 then north on State Route 104 for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.

From Cincinnati:

Start by going north on I-71 to U.S. Route 35. Take U.S. Route 35 east for 42 miles. Turn left onto State Route 104 North for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.

From Dayton:

Start by going east on U.S. Route 35 to State Route 104. Turn left onto State Route 104 north for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Chillicothe VA Medical Center

17273 State Route 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601-9718

Intersection: State Route 104 and Hines Boulevard

Coordinates: 39°23'26.93"N 83°0'45.67"W