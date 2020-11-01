Operating status
VA Chillicothe health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Chillicothe VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Athens VA Clinic
Cambridge VA Clinic
Lancaster VA Clinic
Marietta VA Clinic
Portsmouth VA Clinic
Wilmington VA Clinic
