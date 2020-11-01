 Skip to Content

Operating status

VA Chillicothe health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Chillicothe VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Athens VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Cambridge VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Lancaster VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Marietta VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Portsmouth VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.
Wilmington VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are conducting a gradual re-opening of face-to-face appointments. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins at this time. Masks are to be worn at all times upon entering a building. The VA will provide a mask to Veterans who do not have one available.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 740-772-7034

Change your appointment: 740-773-1141 or 800-358-8262

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not Available

Pharmacy refill: 740-773-1141, ext. 7118 or 800-358-8262, ext. 7118

Staff locator: Not Available

Telephone care: 888-838-6446