Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Temporary facility closure
The Lancaster CBOC will be closed August 27, 28, and the morning of August 31. We are moving to our new location during this time. We are scheduled to re-open at 12:00 pm, August 31 at the new location. 2405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 740-772-7034
Change your appointment: 740-773-1141 or 800-358-8262
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not Available
Pharmacy refill: 740-773-1141, ext. 17118 or 800-358-8262, ext. 17118
Staff locator: Not Available
Telephone care: 888-838-6446