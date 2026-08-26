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Operating status

VA Chillicothe health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Temporary facility closure

    The Lancaster CBOC will be closed August 27, 28, and the morning of August 31. We are moving to our new location during this time. We are scheduled to re-open at 12:00 pm, August 31 at the new location. 2405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 740-772-7034

Change your appointment: 740-773-1141 or 800-358-8262

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not Available

Pharmacy refill: 740-773-1141, ext. 17118 or 800-358-8262, ext. 17118

Staff locator: Not Available

Telephone care: 888-838-6446