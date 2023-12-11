Skip to Content

Integrated Ethics

In VA, anyone (patients, staff, families) can request an ethics consultation. Staff do not have to ask permission or get approval from anyone to request a consult. A consultation cannot by cancelled by others.

Patients and families can request an ethics consultation without having to go through a VA staff member.

Consultations are confidential, but not anonymous. 

There is no financial charge and no penalty.

 

Marianne Burda MD, PhD, HEC-C

Clinical Ethics Consult Coordinator

VA Chillicothe health care

Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 16231

Email: Marianne.burda@va.gov

 

Consultative Ethics pamphlet (PDF)
Ethics Consultation flyer (PDF)

Last updated: