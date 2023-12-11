Integrated Ethics
In VA, anyone (patients, staff, families) can request an ethics consultation. Staff do not have to ask permission or get approval from anyone to request a consult. A consultation cannot by cancelled by others.
Patients and families can request an ethics consultation without having to go through a VA staff member.
Consultations are confidential, but not anonymous.
There is no financial charge and no penalty.
Marianne Burda MD, PhD, HEC-C
Clinical Ethics Consult Coordinator
VA Chillicothe health care
Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 16231
Email: Marianne.burda@va.gov