Masking Guidelines
In most instances, masking is optional.
- Masks are readily available to all patients, staff, and visitors.
- Masking is required for all staff, patients and visitors who have suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection or other respiratory infection (e.g., those with runny nose, cough, sneeze).
- Masking is required for those that have had close contact with (patients and visitors) or higher risk exposure (e.g., health care personnel, (HCP)) to someone with a viral respiratory infection, for at least 10 days post-exposure.
- During a clinical encounter staff should wear a mask upon request of a Veteran patient, caregiver or family member.
Broader masking protocols may be re-instituted (facility-wide or confined to a specific unit/work area) when enhanced safety practices are needed.