Resources for Law Enforcement and First Responders

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Dial 988 and Press 1 , 24/7 .

and , 24/7 Chat online

or Text 838255

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dial +1-877-424-3838 and Press 1, 24/7

and Press 1, 24/7 Chat online

Chillicothe VAMC Police Dispatch

24/7

740-773-1141 x17004 or 740-773-1141 x17272

Chillicothe VAMC Urgent Care

740-773-1141 x17771

North Entrance, Building 31 Main Entrance

8:00am-6:00pm Everyday (Sunday-Saturday)

17273 State Route 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601-9718

Monday-Friday, 8-430pm (except federal holidays)

Main Phone: 740-773-1141

Directions (Google Maps)

Homeless Veteran Care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Kaye Payne

Coordinated Entry Specialist

Phone: 740-773-1141,16477 or 740-649-2332 (VA Cell)

Veteran Justice Outreach Specialists

Shayna Cox 740-542-9817 (VA Cell)

Tisha Hardin 740-542-9461 (VA Cell

Donella Williams 740-600-0893 (VA Cell)

Mental Health Care

Suicide Prevention

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Patrina Lee

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Phone: 740-773-1141,16704

Email: VHASPCOH-538CLLSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Telephone Care

Please contact our telephone care line if you need medical advice, have a question about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment.

Dial 1-833-940-1624 Option 1 for Pharmacy Option 2 to make, change, cancel and appointment or to relay message for your primary care provider Option 3 to speak with a nurse about a medical condition or problem you are having



Chillicothe VAMC Primary Care

Building 31, 2nd Floor above Urgent Care

Amber Team 740-773-1141,16509 Blue Team 740-773-1141,16503 Bronze Team 740-773-1141,16392 Brown Team 740-773-1141,16500 Gold Team 740-773-1141,16618 Green Team 740-773-1141,16504 Orange Team 740-773-1141,17150 Red Team 740-773-1141,16501 or 740-773-1141,17149

Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

Athens CBOC 740-592-7220

88 North Plains Road, The Plains, OH 45780-1162

Directions (Google Maps)

Cambridge CBOC 740-432-1963

2146 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge, OH 43725-3082

Directions (Google Maps)

Lancaster CBOC 740-653-6145

1703 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, OH 43130-1634

Directions (Google Maps)

Marietta CBOC 740-568-0412

27843 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750-9060

Directions (Google Maps)

Portsmouth CBOC 740-353-3236

4038 Rhodes Avenue, New Boston, OH 45662-5527

Directions (Google Maps)

Wilmington CBOC 937-382-3949

448 West Main Street, Wilmington, OH 45177-2121

Directions (Google Maps)