Resources for Law Enforcement and First Responders
In a crisis, it's critical to have reliable information quickly available. Below are Veteran based resources. You may be the person that makes all the difference.
Veterans Crisis Line
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
- Dial 988 and Press 1, 24/7.
- Chat online
- or Text 838255
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Dial +1-877-424-3838 and Press 1, 24/7
- Chat online
Chillicothe VAMC Police Dispatch
- 24/7
- 740-773-1141 x17004 or 740-773-1141 x17272
Chillicothe VAMC Urgent Care
- 740-773-1141 x17771
- North Entrance, Building 31 Main Entrance
- 8:00am-6:00pm Everyday (Sunday-Saturday)
Chillicothe VA Medical Center
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH 45601-9718
Monday-Friday, 8-430pm (except federal holidays)
Main Phone: 740-773-1141
Homeless Veteran Care
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
- Kaye Payne
Coordinated Entry Specialist
Phone: 740-773-1141,16477 or 740-649-2332 (VA Cell)
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialists
- Shayna Cox 740-542-9817 (VA Cell)
- Tisha Hardin 740-542-9461 (VA Cell
- Donella Williams 740-600-0893 (VA Cell)
Mental Health Care
Suicide Prevention
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Patrina Lee
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Phone: 740-773-1141,16704
Email: VHASPCOH-538CLLSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov
Telephone Care
Please contact our telephone care line if you need medical advice, have a question about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment.
- Dial 1-833-940-1624
- Option 1 for Pharmacy
- Option 2 to make, change, cancel and appointment or to relay message for your primary care provider
- Option 3 to speak with a nurse about a medical condition or problem you are having
Chillicothe VAMC Primary Care
Building 31, 2nd Floor above Urgent Care
-
Amber Team 740-773-1141,16509
Blue Team 740-773-1141,16503
Bronze Team 740-773-1141,16392
Brown Team 740-773-1141,16500
Gold Team 740-773-1141,16618
Green Team 740-773-1141,16504
Orange Team 740-773-1141,17150
Red Team 740-773-1141,16501 or 740-773-1141,17149
Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)
Athens CBOC 740-592-7220
88 North Plains Road, The Plains, OH 45780-1162
Cambridge CBOC 740-432-1963
2146 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge, OH 43725-3082
Lancaster CBOC 740-653-6145
1703 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, OH 43130-1634
Marietta CBOC 740-568-0412
27843 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750-9060
Portsmouth CBOC 740-353-3236
4038 Rhodes Avenue, New Boston, OH 45662-5527
Wilmington CBOC 937-382-3949
448 West Main Street, Wilmington, OH 45177-2121