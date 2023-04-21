Resources for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Skip to Content
In a crisis, it's critical to have reliable information quickly available. Below are Veteran based resources. You may be the person that makes all the difference.

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

 

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 

Chillicothe VAMC Police Dispatch

 

Chillicothe VAMC Urgent Care

  • 740-773-1141 x17771
  • North Entrance, Building 31 Main Entrance
  • 8:00am-6:00pm Everyday (Sunday-Saturday)

 

Chillicothe VA Medical Center

17273 State Route 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601-9718

Monday-Friday, 8-430pm (except federal holidays)

Main Phone: 740-773-1141

Directions (Google Maps)

 

Homeless Veteran Care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

  • Kaye Payne

Coordinated Entry Specialist

Phone: 740-773-1141,16477 or 740-649-2332 (VA Cell)

 

Veteran Justice Outreach Specialists

 

Mental Health Care

 

Suicide Prevention

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Patrina Lee

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Phone: 740-773-1141,16704

Email: VHASPCOH-538CLLSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

 

Telephone Care

Please contact our telephone care line if you need medical advice, have a question about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment.

  • Dial 1-833-940-1624
    • Option 1 for Pharmacy
    • Option 2 to make, change, cancel and appointment or to relay message for your primary care provider
    • Option 3 to speak with a nurse about a medical condition or problem you are having

 

Chillicothe VAMC Primary Care

Building 31, 2nd Floor above Urgent Care

 

Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

Athens CBOC  740-592-7220

88 North Plains Road, The Plains, OH 45780-1162

Directions (Google Maps)

 

Cambridge CBOC 740-432-1963

2146 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge, OH 43725-3082

Directions (Google Maps)

 

Lancaster CBOC 740-653-6145

1703 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, OH 43130-1634

Directions (Google Maps)

 

Marietta CBOC 740-568-0412

27843 State Route 7,  Marietta, OH 45750-9060

Directions (Google Maps)

 

Portsmouth CBOC 740-353-3236

4038 Rhodes Avenue, New Boston, OH 45662-5527

Directions (Google Maps)

 

Wilmington CBOC 937-382-3949

448 West Main Street, Wilmington, OH 45177-2121

Directions (Google Maps)

 

 

 

 

 

