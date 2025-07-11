Kathryn Hils was appointed the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center on February 27, 2022.

Ms. Hils most recently served as the Chief Nurse, Mental Health for Nursing Service at the Dayton Veterans Affair Medical Center (DVAMC) in Dayton, Ohio, serving Veterans and nurses in the 81-bed Mental Health and Residential and Rehabilitation Treatment Program, the acute Inpatient Mental Health Unit, and the outpatient Opioid Treatment Program. She has been actively involved with Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) on the Dayton campus since its inception, currently serving as Member, EBP Leadership Team and Chair, EBP Outcomes Committee. Ms. Hils is also a member of the Mental Health Executive team, has oversight of Nurse Manager meetings, and direct supervision of Nurses on Duty (NOD).

Previously held positions include Administrative Shift Coordinator at the nationally recognized Lindner Center of HOPE for behavioral health and as the Clinical Nurse Manager at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center during the transition to Level 1 Trauma Center status.

Ms. Hils holds an MSN with emphasis on Nursing Leadership and Management, a BSN from Wright State University degree, and ADN from Northern Kentucky University.