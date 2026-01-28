Cory Summar

Previously, Mr. Summar served as Chief of Patient Business Services at the Chillicothe VA for the past 12 years. He has been in leadership for 17 years total with the Chillicothe VA, having also served as Chief, Ambulatory Care & Processing from 2010 to 2013 and Lead in Clinical Administration from 2008 to 2010. He is a United States Air Force Veteran and served as a Nondestructive Inspection Journeyman from 1999 to 2003.

Mr. Summar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Leadership and Ministry from Ohio Christian University and a Master’s Degree in Business Management and Leadership from Liberty University. He is originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, but has called Chillicothe, Ohio, home for the past 28 years. He has been married for 21 years and has three children.