Kenneth Mortimer

Before this appointment, Mr. Mortimer was the Associate Medical Center Director at the Herschel “Woody” Williams VAMC in Huntington, WV, where he had served since 2018.

Mortimer first joined the VA family as an Administrative Fellow/Health Systems Specialist at the St. Louis VA Health Care System in 2007. He then served as a Health Systems Specialist and Executive Assistant to the Chief Medical Officer for VISN 15 beginning in 2009. In 2013, Mortimer was appointed as Program Analyst for the Office of the Assistant Deputy Undersecretary for Health for Policy and Planning in Washington, DC. He then served as Charlotte VA’s Health Care Center Administrator beginning in 2015 until he earned the Huntington Associate Medical Center Director position.

Mortimer holds three Masters’ degrees: a Master of Social Work and Master of Health Administration from Washington University in 2007 and a Master of Military Art and Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth in 2013. He also holds a bachelor's in philosophy from Ohio Northern University in 2003.