Effective April 10, 2022, Dr. Kha H. Tran is appointed as the Chief of Staff at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

Dr. Tran joined the Chillicothe VA in April of 2020 as Chief of Primary Care. Before this appointment he was Assistant Chief of Primary Care at the Columbus VA. Prior to joining VA, he served as Medical Director for Lima Memorial Professional Corporation and subsequently, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio. He is a family physician with 18 years of clinical experience in multiple settings that includes rural health, outpatient VA clinics, a university student health clinic, and nursing home facilities.

Dr. Tran received a Bachelor of Science at the University of California at Irvine. He obtained his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine. He completed a family medicine residency at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Additionally, he received a Master of Business Administration degree from Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio. His proudest accomplishment is being a husband and a father with three children.