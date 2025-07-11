Effective October 9, 2022, Dr. Rebecca Huston DO, was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

Prior to this, Dr. Huston served as the Home Based Primary Care Medical Director. She has been with the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for 9 years, in the following roles, HBPC Medical Director, Assistant Chief REC-ICC, Acting Chief of Geriatrics and Extended Care, Primary Care Provider and Medical Review Officer. Prior to coming to the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, she was a Hospitalist with O’Bleness Hospital, in Athens, Ohio.

Dr. Huston completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Sciences, Pre-Med at Ohio University, and her Doctor of Osteopathy Degree at Ohio Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She is from South Eastern Ohio, and currently resides in Vinton County with her husband of 20 years. She has 5 adult sons, and 9 grandchildren.