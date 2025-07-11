Effective May 8, 2022, Dr. Robert Taylor is appointed as the Associate Medical Center Director at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

Previous to this appointment, Dr. Robert L. Taylor served as the Mental Health Integrated Community of Care Manager and Chief Psychologist at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He has been a manager for 17 of his 24 years in VA. He previously served as a Staff Psychologist, and the Associate Mental Health Care Line Manager at Chillicothe. He was a Psychology Intern at the Lexington, Kentucky VA.

Dr Taylor holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Mississippi State University, and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Bowling Green State University. He has taught psychology courses at Ohio University, Chillicothe since 1998.

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Dr. Taylor has lived in Ohio since 1997. Dr. Taylor has been married for 35 years and has two adult children.