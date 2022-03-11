Education Policies Education Policies VHA Resident Supervision (1400.01) (PDF) VHA Educational Relationships (1400.03) (PDF) VHA Supervision of Associated Health Trainees (1400.04) (PDF) VHA Disbursement Agreements Procedures (1400.05) (PDF) Financial Relationships Between VHA Health Care Professionals and Industry (1004.07) (PDF) Education of Associated Health Professions (1400.08) (PDF) Education of Physicians and Dentists (1400.09) (PDF) Health Care Resources Contracting (1400.10) (PDF) Last updated: March 11, 2022 Feedback