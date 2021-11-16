 Skip to Content

"To Educate for VA and for the Nation."

Chillicothe VAMC is proud to help fulfill the VHA mission "To Educate for VA and for the Nation." Chillicothe VAMC, under the direction and guidance of the VA Central Office of Academic Affiliations https://www.va.gov/oaa, provides undergraduate and graduate rotations in medicine, dental, nursing, associated health, and health care administration.

Academic Affiliations

Trainee's academic program must have an affiliation agreement with Chillicothe VAMC for a trainee to do a rotation at the facility. Please click the link below for the list of academic affiliates. 

Current Academic Affiliations (PDF)
Nurse Practitioner Master Degree Stipend Rotations (PDF)

Medical and Dental Education

     Graduate

          Dental Residency Rotations

          Medical Residency Rotations

     Undergraduate

          Dental Rotations

          Medical Student Rotations

          Health Administration/Associated Health

