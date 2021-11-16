Education
"To Educate for VA and for the Nation."
Chillicothe VAMC is proud to help fulfill the VHA mission "To Educate for VA and for the Nation." Chillicothe VAMC, under the direction and guidance of the VA Central Office of Academic Affiliations https://www.va.gov/oaa, provides undergraduate and graduate rotations in medicine, dental, nursing, associated health, and health care administration.
Academic Affiliations
Trainee's academic program must have an affiliation agreement with Chillicothe VAMC for a trainee to do a rotation at the facility. Please click the link below for the list of academic affiliates.
Associated Health Internships and Residency Programs
Please click on each program for more information:
Pharmacy Practice PGY 1 Residency
Pharmacy Practice Psychiatry PGY 2 Residency
Optometry Residency (joint program with Columbus VAMC)
Physician Assistant Mental Health Residency
Nursing
Nurse Practitioner Master Degree Without Compensation Rotations
Medical and Dental Education
Graduate
Undergraduate