Stipend Paid Trainees

Please contact your CVAMC program director for onboarding requirements and timeline. All steps must be completed within the designated time frame prior to the internship or residency start date. Please see below for links to forms, mandatory training, and other required information. Please know there can be additional requirements not included below depending on the training program.

Complete and submit two (2) forms: Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA form 10-2850d) Declaration of Federal Employment (OF-306)

Please click WOC link for instructions

Complete fingerprints for a background check in Human Resources at the VAMC Chillicothe, Ohio. Fingerprints must be done at least six (6) weeks prior to your start date.

Fingerprint Appointment Information (Chillicothe VAMC): Please register on the following link to schedule your appointment PIV Scheduler

Complete online training titled “VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees”. This requires you to create a new account on the VA Talent Management System (TMS). Complete the training and email the Certificate of Completion to the program point of contact prior to your start date. Click the Education and Affiliations button on the left to access the Mandatory Education link

Please check with your CVAMC program point of contact 2 weeks prior to start date to ensure all requirements are completed

If required onboarding steps are not completed prior to the start date of your training, your start date will be delayed. There are no exceptions to this process

ID Information

Your name on your 2 forms of ID must match exactly

Accepted forms of ID: Identity Documentation Matrix

At least one of your State/Federal IDs must contain a photograph

ID's must be original and not expired

Human Resources: 740-773-1141 ext. 17555



Academic Affairs : 740-773-1141 ext. 17922/16737