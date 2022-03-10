Nurse Practitioner Master Degree Without Compensation Rotations
Please check under the academic affiliation link to see if your program has a current affiliation agreement with Chillicothe VA Medical Center. If it does, please have your school contact Patty Schroeder-McDaniel with a request for a clinical rotation six months prior to the desired start date. If accepted, you must complete the following prior to the start date:
Nursing and Nurse Practitioner(NP) Students
The Nursing and Nurse Practitioner (NP) Student Program
Please check under the academic affiliations link to see if your program has a current affiliation agreement with Chillicothe VA Medical Center. If it does, please have your school contact Patty Schroeder-McDaniel with a request for a clinical rotation six months prior to the desired start date. If accepted, you must complete the following prior to the start date:
- Have your college/university notify the VAMC Chillicothe of your plan to request a clinical rotation.
- Complete and submit two (2) forms:
Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA form 10-2850d)
- Complete fingerprints for a background check in Human Resources at the VAMC Chillicothe, Ohio. Fingerprints must be done at least six (6) weeks prior to clinical start date. e-QIP Fingerprint Prep Record
- Complete online training titled “VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees”. This requires you to create a new account on the VA Talent Management System (TMS) www.tms.va.gov, complete the training and bring the Certificate of Completion with you on Orientation day. Sharing the following answers to use when setting up your TMS account:
- Item 4 page 2 – Choose VHA
- Item 6 page 3 – Choose Intern (Trainees working for the VA who receive no compensation)
- Item 10 page 5 – Enter Patty Schroeder-McDaniel
- Item 10, page 5, box 9 - require HIPAA Training – check box 9 on page 5.
Academic Affiliations
Not seeing your college listed? The college must have an active academic affiliation agreement on file to request and participate in a clinical rotation at the VAMC Chillicothe.
How to Apply
Interested in applying for Nursing clinical rotation at the VAMC Chillicothe? Please contact:
Patty Schroeder-McDaniel, MS, RN, VHA-CM
Clinical Liaison
Nursing Trainee Program Director
Phone 740-773-1141 ext. 7373
Patty.Schroeder-McDaniel@va.gov
Thank you for choosing the VAMC Chillicothe, Ohio as your clinical site! We look forward to meeting you and enhancing your clinical professional Nursing skills!