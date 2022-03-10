Nurse Practitioner Master Degree Without Compensation Rotations

Not seeing your college listed? The college must have an active academic affiliation agreement on file to request and participate in a clinical rotation at the VAMC Chillicothe.

How to Apply

Interested in applying for Nursing clinical rotation at the VAMC Chillicothe? Please contact:

Patty Schroeder-McDaniel, MS, RN, VHA-CM

Clinical Liaison

Nursing Trainee Program Director

Phone 740-773-1141 ext. 7373

Patty.Schroeder-McDaniel@va.gov







Thank you for choosing the VAMC Chillicothe, Ohio as your clinical site! We look forward to meeting you and enhancing your clinical professional Nursing skills!