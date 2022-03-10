Nutrition/Dietetic Internship Program
Nutrition/Dietetic Internship Program
Nutrition and Dietetics Program
Dietetic interns come through our affiliation with The Ohio State University’s Human Nutrition Dietetic Internship and Medical Dietetics Program. Interns are already admitted through these programs. There is no independent application or selection process.
The Ohio State University-Department of Human Sciences-Dietetic Internship
The Ohio State University-School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences-Becoming a Registered Dietitian
Program Director
Ashley Bergmann, RDN, CDE, CPT
Clinical Nutrition Manager
Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 6518
Ashley.Bergmann@va.gov