Nutrition/Dietetic Internship Program

Dietetic interns come through our affiliation with The Ohio State University’s Human Nutrition Dietetic Internship and Medical Dietetics Program. Interns are already admitted through these programs. There is no independent application or selection process

Nutrition and Dietetics Program

Dietetic interns come through our affiliation with The Ohio State University’s Human Nutrition Dietetic Internship and Medical Dietetics Program. Interns are already admitted through these programs. There is no independent application or selection process.

The Ohio State University-Department of Human Sciences-Dietetic Internship

The Ohio State University-School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences-Becoming a Registered Dietitian
 

Program Director

Ashley Bergmann, RDN, CDE, CPT
Clinical Nutrition Manager
Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 6518
Ashley.Bergmann@va.gov

