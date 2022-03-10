Optometry Residency Program
Ocular and Primary Care Optometry.
Optometry Residency Program
Columbus VA/Chillicothe VA Optometry Residency Program
Program Type:
Ocular and Primary Care Optometry
Program Highlights:
- Ocular Disease and Primary Care Optometry Program
- Our training program is split equally between the Columbus and Chillicothe VA facilities
- Participate in weekly OSU Ophthalmology Grand Rounds
- Participate in weekly case reports/journal club
- 5-week didactic observation rotations in different specialty clinics around the VA facilities as well as local Columbus Ophthalmology practices
- All residents attend the East West Eye Conference in Cleveland, Ohio with a poster presentation
- Patient load is a minimum of 1200 patients during the year
- TA labs at OSU College of Optometry for 2nd and 3rd year Optometry students
- Diabetes, macular degeneration and glaucoma have a significant prevalence in our Optometry clinics
- Low Vision experience/interaction with Blind Rehabilitation Programs
Timeline
- Summer/Fall of 4th year: contact directors to relay interest and arrange for tours of facilities/meet staff
- February of match year: interview with program (interview lasts an entire day)
- March of match year: program selection and match announcement
Documentation Needed
- Resume
- Transcript
- Board Scores
- Letter of Intent
- 3 Letters of Recommendation
Optometry Residency Match (ORMatch) Link
https://natmatch.com/ormatch/
Program Director
William Hileman, OD