Optometry Residency Program

Ocular and Primary Care Optometry.

Optometry Residency Program

Columbus VA/Chillicothe VA Optometry Residency Program

Program Type: 

 Ocular and Primary Care Optometry

Program Highlights:

  • Ocular Disease and Primary Care Optometry Program
  • Our training program is split equally between the Columbus and Chillicothe VA facilities
  • Participate in weekly OSU Ophthalmology Grand Rounds
  • Participate in weekly case reports/journal club
  • 5-week didactic observation rotations in different specialty clinics around the VA facilities as well as local Columbus Ophthalmology practices
  • All residents attend the East West Eye Conference in Cleveland, Ohio with a poster presentation
  • Patient load is a minimum of 1200 patients during the year
  • TA labs at OSU College of Optometry for 2nd and 3rd year Optometry students
  • Diabetes, macular degeneration and glaucoma have a significant prevalence in our Optometry clinics
  • Low Vision experience/interaction with Blind Rehabilitation Programs

 Timeline

  • Summer/Fall of 4th year: contact directors to relay interest and arrange for tours of facilities/meet staff
  • February of match year: interview with program (interview lasts an entire day)
  • March of match year: program selection and match announcement

 

Documentation Needed

  • Resume
  • Transcript
  • Board Scores
  • Letter of Intent
  • 3 Letters of Recommendation

Optometry Residency Match (ORMatch) Link

https://natmatch.com/ormatch/



Program Director

William Hileman, OD

william.hileman@va.gov

 



 

